Cricket

South Africa call off Pakistan tour

South Africa has ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following its India tour next month, citing players’ workload.

The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), reported ‘ESPNCricinfo’

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 10:24:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/south-africa-call-off-pakistan-tour/article30823953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY