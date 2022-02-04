Sourav Ganguly looks forward to COVID-free days

Admits running the Board has been challenging in the ‘tough circumstances’

Sourav Ganguly does not believe heading the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been more challenging than captaining India. But he admits the 28-month stint has been “under tough circumstances due to COVID-19.”

Ganguly, however, is optimistic that things will improve. In a chat with The Hindu, Ganguly shares his thoughts on various issues. Excerpts

Finding a window for the Ranji Trophy

We missed one year of Ranji — the 2020-21 season. It is the most important tournament in India, and we have always wanted to organise it. But these last two years, I don’t think it has happened in anybody’s lifetime.

The sanctity of the bio-bubble in view of players testing positive in Ahmedabad

I think these things happen (testing positive) since the players come from different places. There is the possibility that a few might test positive. Once this wave subsides, it should be fine. Once the players [complete the mandatory quarantine] and enter the bubble, there should not be any problem.

The Board’s plans for this edition of the IPL

It will be held in India this year, until and unless COVID-19 hits the roof. We are looking at Mumbai and Pune. We will take a call on knockout stage venues later.

On Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara

They are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to the Ranji and score a lot of runs.

Plans to improve standards at the NCA

We have put everything in place. (V.V.S.) Laxman and Rahul (Dravid) work together. There are coaches working alongside them. The U-19 coaches, too, work with the NCA and some of them are currently with the team at the World Cup. A new NCA facility is being built, the construction will start probably this month. It will take 18 months to finish.

Women’s IPL and more women’s Tests

Yes, they will (on women playing more Tests). The Women’s T20 Challenge will be back this year in May. We will host the IPL and hopefully we will host a bigger women’s IPL once the number of women players goes up.

Pink-ball Test during the Sri Lanka series

Yes, the pink-ball Test will be happening, in Bengaluru. We have not decided on all the venues yet.

On India’s 1,000th ODI — against the West Indies at Ahmedabad on Sunday

I was captain for India’s 500th ODI (against England at Riverside in Chester-le-Street, July 4, 2002). It is a big moment for Indian cricket, but unfortunately, the match will be played without a crowd. The series, too, will be played in empty stadiums.

Expectations from Team India in 2022 and 2023 with two ICC World Cups lined up

I don’t want to put the pressure of expectations on them. I just wish them all the very best. I They are a great side, who will always be contenders and I hope they play well.