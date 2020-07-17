Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after brother tests positive

Sourav Ganguly

KOLKATA

17 July 2020 02:18 IST

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya also follows protocol

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his family members have gone into home quarantine after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish was admitted to a city hospital after his test result returned positive on Wednesday night. “Other than having mild temperature, he is all right at the moment. Wish him speedy recovery,” said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya on Thursday.

According to sources, there is no clarity whether they will be tested any time soon.

Dalmiya, who came in contact with Snehasish, is also in home quarantine.

“I would be undergoing home quarantine for the next few days as per the required protocol. At a meeting with the police authorities, only I was present on behalf of CAB. Snehasish joined me during the later part of the visit to Eden Gardens,” said Dalmiya.

The two CAB officials had recently overseen the process of handing over the space under five galleries at the Eden to Kolkata Police for use as a makeshift quarantine facility.

At present, the CAB is not functioning from its designated office at the Eden.