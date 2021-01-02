BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest; admitted to hospital

Kolkata

02 January 2021 14:54 IST

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Saturday admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he suffered chest pain.

Ganguly was rushed to Woodlands Hospital after he fell ill during a workout session in the gym at his residence in Kolkata. Authorities at the hospital said that the 48-year-old former Indian cricket captain was stable and was undergoing tests. Hospital sources said that Mr. Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest and tests were on to ascertain his health parameters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished for the speedy recovery of the cricket icon.

“Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Ganguly was present during the unveiling of a statue of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi on Monday and had visited Eden Gardens on Wednesday.