Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former cricketer, suffers cardiac arrest; admitted to hospital

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Saturday, suffered a mild cardiac arrest and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

On hearing the news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted “Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.

“Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!”