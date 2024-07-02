Sneh Rana calls for more multi-Test tours in the future

Player-of-the-match Sneh Rana said that the Indian team never lost its belief even when South Africa mounted a spirited defiance with its batting.

“We always had positive vibes. There was not a single player who was thinking that the match was getting away from us. The match was always inclined towards India. Everyone had the belief that we were going to take the wickets. Not just the players, even the support staff had the same belief - that were going to win the match!” she said after the match on Monday.

“As far as satisfaction is concerned, there’s a lot of satisfaction especially when you beat the best teams; when you give a performance against them at a time when it is needed the most. I think there is nothing more satisfactory than that,” she added.

Asked about her learning from the Test match, she said: “Obviously, the pitch was favouring the batters more than the bowlers. It was difficult. But nowadays, you get pitches like this everywhere. So, it’s all about when to use your variation and when to bowl more stock balls. Laura (Wolvaardt) is one of the best batters in the world. So, how do you prepare against such batters? I think these are the learning to carry forward.”

She was all for playing more Test cricket. “I think Test is one of the best formats of cricket. And the more it is played, the better it is for women’s cricket. Thanks to the BCCI for organising multi-day domestic competition. I think that will also help. According to me, there should be at least two Tests (in a series),” she said.