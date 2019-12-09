Snake delays Ranji game

In an unusual turn of events, a snake crawled its way into the ACA cricket ground here on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha.
This delayed the start of the match by a few minutes. The domestic twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, ‘@BCCIdomestic’ posted a video of the snake. In the video, the ground staff were seen directing the snake towards the exit, while the players seemed to remain clam throughout the situation.
