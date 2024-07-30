GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Thakur move up in ICC T20I rankings after Asia Cup

India opener and vice-captain Mandhana, who scored a vital 60 in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, moved up one place to fourth with 743 rating points

Updated - July 30, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 11:11 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Womens Asia Cup T20 Final match against Sri Lanka Women’s, at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. File

India Women’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Womens Asia Cup T20 Final match against Sri Lanka Women’s, at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. File | Photo Credit: ANI

India's Smriti Mandhana moved up to fourth place in the list of batters, while seamer Renuka Singh Thakur was ranked fifth among bowlers, in the latest ICC T20I rankings issued on Tuesday.

India opener and vice-captain Mandhana, who scored a vital 60 in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, moved up one place to fourth with 743 rating points.

Among bowlers, Renuka, who snapped seven wickets in the tournament, is ranked fifth with 722 rating points as she moved up four places.

Renuka follows England's Sophie Ecclestone (772) and Sarah Glenn (760) at the first two spots respectively, compatriot Deepti Sharma (755) at third and Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal (743), who moved up one place to be ranked fourth.

Radha Yadav, who was Asia Cup’s fifth highest wicket-taker with six scalps, reached 13th after moving up seven places.

Australia’s Beth Mooney (769) and Tahlia McGrath (762) remained the top two batters, followed by West Indies’ Hayley Matthews (746) at the third spot and South Africa Laura Wolvaardt at the sixth.

The biggest gainer, however, was Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu who moved up three places to be ranked sixth with 705 points following her match-winning 61 in Asia Cup final against India.

"Inspirational Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu also reached new heights as she moved up three places to sixth on the same list to bring up a career-best rating following her Player of the Tournament heroics at the Asia Cup that included a whopping 304 runs at an average north of 100," the ICC said on its website.

After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali moved up six places to 35th on the list for T20I batters and Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana rose three positions to reach 14th.

Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama reached 20th after top-scoring with 69 not out in the final.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.