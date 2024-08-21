GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Smriti Mandhana moves to third in ICC ODI rankings

Published - August 21, 2024 02:20 am IST - Dubai

PTI
Smriti Mandhana in action during the Women’s Asia Cup T20 Final match against Sri Lanka, at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 28, 2024.

Smriti Mandhana in action during the Women’s Asia Cup T20 Final match against Sri Lanka, at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has jumped one spot to third in the latest ICC ODI rankings for women released on Tuesday.

Mandhana, who has 738 rating points, is the top-ranked Indian batter in the 50-over format while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her ninth position.

Sri Lanka's star batter Chamari Athapaththu has slipped behind Mandhana to fourth place but compatriots Nilakshika de Silva (up three places to 32nd), Harshitha Samarawickrama (up eight places to 44th) and Kavisha Dilhari (up four places to 50th) moved up in the ODI batting rankings.

Mandhana also held on to her fourth spot in the T20 rankings with Sri Lanka's Samarawickrama and Ireland opener Gaby Lewis reaching career high positions.

Samarawickrama's knock of 65 off 44 balls in the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Ireland helped her move up three places to 13th position while Lewis's match-winning 119 off 75 balls has lifted her four places to a career-best-equalling 21st position that she had earlier attained in July 2022.

