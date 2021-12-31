Cricket

Smriti in T20 POTY list

Smriti Mandhana.   | Photo Credit: MATT ROBERTS

India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Thursday nominated for the ICC Women’s T20 Player of the Year 2021 award along with three more cricketers.

Besides Mandhana, England cricketers Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver and Ireland’s Gaby Lewis are the other contenders for the honour.

In 2021, Mandhana scored 255 runs in nine T20 matches at an average of 31.87 with two half-centuries.

No Indian features among the nominees for ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year 2021.

The four players who are in the running for the recognition are Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Janneman Malan of South Africa and Ireland’s Paul Stirling.


