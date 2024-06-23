GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Smriti falls short of a third consecutive ton as India sweeps series against South Africa

Chasing 216, the host romps home with more than nine overs to spare, with the opener notching up a scintillating 90

Published - June 23, 2024 09:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
Scintillating knock: Smriti was at her fluent best again.

Scintillating knock: Smriti was at her fluent best again. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

India handed South Africa a six-wicket thrashing to complete a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 216, the host romped home with more than nine overs to spare, with Smriti Mandhana adding another glorious chapter (90, 83b, 11x4) to her famed book of batting art. If not for a top-edge that landed in the hands of the short-fine fielder, it would have brought a third consecutive century, a stand-out achievement even in a trailblazing career as hers.

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues takes a selfie with teammates after winning the ODI series against South Africa.

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues takes a selfie with teammates after winning the ODI series against South Africa. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Even 10 runs short, the knock was just as dazzling, as Smriti drove, clipped and steered the ball effortlessly, ensuring that for the 15,000 adoring fans who had gathered to watch her, there would be no falsification of expectations.

Priya Punia, in for D. Hemalatha, made a sizeable contribution (28, 40b, 3x4, 1x6), and so did skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42, 48b, 2x4). But for a second straight match, opener Shafali Verma got a start (25, 39b, 4x4), but did not make it count, with her penchant for hitting on the up proving fatal.

Earlier, South Africa, which opted to bat, began splendidly, with captain Laura Wolvaardt (61, 57b, 7x4) and Tazmin Brits (38, 66b, 2x4, 1x6) putting on 102 runs, a big upgrade from the highest of 14 this series. But Wolvaardt’s dismissal, via a sharp catch by speedster Arundhati Reddy off her own bowling, triggered a collapse.

Arundhati Reddy celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s Anneke Bosch.

Arundhati Reddy celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s Anneke Bosch. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Brits sprinted for a non-existent single and was run out, while Anneke Bosch fell to another excellent caught-and-bowled effort by Arundhati (two for 36), with the latter’s palm seeming as big as a baseball mitt. And when Shreyanka Patil — who replaced leggie Asha Sobhana — sent back star batter Marizanne Kapp, the Proteas were reduced to 120 for four.

There were small pockets of resistance from the likes of Nadine de Klerk (26, 46b) and Mieke de Ridder (26 n.o., 31b) that helped South Africa bat out the full quota of overs and add nearly 100 more runs. But they did nothing other than prolong the inevitable.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.