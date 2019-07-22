Smith’s preparations for the Ashes hit manic levels

Sixteen months after leaving Test cricket in disgrace over the ball-tampering furore, Steve Smith’s preparations for the Ashes have gone up to a manic level as the former skipper looks to return to red-ball cricket in top form.

Australia captain Tim Paine said Smith had given batting coach Graeme Hick long and taxing work-outs in the nets as he looks to hone his formidable game ahead of the Ashes opener in Edgbaston on August 1.

Smith is back in the Test squad along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, the other two players hit with long bans for their involvement in the Cape Town scandal in March, 2018.

“You don’t become one of the best players in the world and average 60 in Test cricket if you don’t have some sort of a mission,” Paine told reporters at the team’s training base in Southampton.

“The boys have been having a bit of a laugh the last couple of days because nothing’s changed — he’s hit a million balls and our coach’s arm is falling off already. It’s great to see that him, and David (Warner) and Cameron Bancroft have come back in and fitted perfectly in our group.”

Usman Khawaja, who suffered a hamstring strain during the World Cup semifinal, was expected to be fully fit and available for selection for Edgbaston, Paine said.