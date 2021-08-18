Smith set for IPL return, Finch T20 WC

Australia batsman Steve Smith, who had been sidelined due to an elbow injury, is expected to make a return during the IPL, while limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch is on track to recover in time for the T20 World Cup.

Smith had given the tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh a miss due to a left elbow injury, which had been troubling him since last year.

However, he has been recovering well with the 32-year-old batting in the nets for an hour at a time at New South Wales’ training and is set to be available for the resumption of the IPL, according to cricket.com.au.

Going well

“It seems to be going really well. I know that he’s (Smith) been building up his batting time over the last couple of weeks – I know that would have been difficult to have a time limit on his net times,” Finch told cricket.com.au on Wednesday.

“From all reports he’s been really strict with that, making sure he doesn’t overdo his elbow so it hinders his rehab,” he added.

The white-ball skipper, who recently had a surgery on his left knee, is confident of being fit before the World Cup.

“I’m confident of that (being fit for the World Cup),” said Finch.