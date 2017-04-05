Supergiant looks to Big Ben

Ben Stokes made a big splash at the Vivo IPL-10 auction in Bengaluru when a number of franchises loosened their purse strings before Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) bought him for ₹14.50 crore.

After the auction, owner Sanjeev Goenka said: “Ben Stokes will be available for the entire league, but not for the play-offs. We have to perform well in the 14 games to dream of the play-offs and we need the right players to perform well in the league games.

“The one thing we lacked in our team was a genuine fast-bowling all-rounder and Ben is somebody who can single-handedly win a game on his day.”

The time has come for the England all-rounder to show his mettle against two-time champion Mumbai Indians in the second match of IPL-10 at the Gahunje Stadium here on Thursday.

The likes of skipper Steve Smith, Stokes, Faf du Plessis, M.S. Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Manoj Tiwary, and Mayank Agarwal make RPS a formidable batting line-up.

A big blow

The absence of off-spinner R. Ashwin owing to injury will be a big blow for Smith who has to choose from Ashoke Dinda, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Adam Zampa, and Imran Tahir.

“We have to look to Tahir, Zampa and Stokes, but the Indian bowlers too are experienced,” said Smith.

RPS won just five of its 14 league matches last year.

However, the attention will clearly be on Stokes.

“He [Stokes] is a big, strong boy and can hit the ball a long way. That is why we got him. We paid a big price to get him.

“We obviously have him and MS [Dhoni] who can hit the ball very long too. For us to have a good tournament, (we need) those guys to score some runs for us at the back-end and in the middle overs as well. It will be exciting,” said Smith.

No Malinga

Mumbai will take the field without Lasith Malinga, the highest wicket-taker in the league (143).

Malinga and Asela Gunaratne will join the squad after Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

“But, we have three good overseas seamers in [Mitchell] Johnson, [Mitchell] McClenaghan and [Tim] Southee to choose from,” said skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be keen to get some good scores after a long lay-off due to a thigh injury.