Cricket

Smith dares Indian pacers

Steve Smith .  

Steve Smith has dared the lethal Indian fast bowling unit to bring on the short stuff in the upcoming Test series, saying he has faced a lot of it in his life.

According to the former captain, trying short-pitched bowling against him could work in Australia’s favour.

“If teams are trying to get me out like that it’s probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people’s bodies if you continually bowl short,” said Smith.

“I’ve faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven’t had too many stresses with it. I suppose we’ll just wait and see.”

