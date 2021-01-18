Cricket

SL vs ENG, Test 1, Day 5 | England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test

Lahiru Thirimanna of Sri Lanka plays a shot during the first Test match between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on January 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence held their nerve in a 52-run unbroken stand to guide England to a seven-wicket win on January 18 on the fifth and final morning of the series-opening Test against Sri Lanka.

England ensured it didn’t have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.

England had slumped to 14-3 late on the fourth evening before Bairstow and Lawrence combined to usher the tourists to 76-3.

Bairstow remained unbeaten on 35 off 65 balls and Lawrence, who hit a gritty half century in the first innings, finished 21 not out.

Sri Lanka had a chance of a breakthrough after England resumed on 38-3. Bairstow may have been out lbw off Dilruwarn Perera’s off-spin in the third over, but stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal didn’t go for the television referral.

Bairstow eventually sealed the victory with a boundary when he swept Perera to square leg.

Sri Lanka was rattled for 135 in its first innings but rallied with a 359-run effort in the second innings after England had responded with 421, a hefty lead of 286 runs.

The second Test of the two-match series will also be played at Galle, starting January 22.

England swept the series 3-0 when it last toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

Scoreboard:

Sri Lanka 1st innings: Lahiru Thirimanne c Jonny Bairstow b Stuart Broad 4 Kusal Perera c Joe Root b Dom Bess 20 Kusal Mendis c Jos Buttler b Stuart Broad 0 Angelo Mathews c Joe Root b Stuart Broad 27 Dinesh Chandimal c Sam Curran b Jack Leach 28 Niroshan Dickwella c Dominic Sibley b Dom Bess 12 Dasun Shanaka c Jos Buttler b Dom Bess 23 Wanindu Hasaranga b Dom Bess 19 Dilruwan Perera b Dom Bess 0 Lasith Embuldeniya Run Out Jack Leach 0 Asitha Fernando Not Out 0

Extras 0b 1lb 1nb 0pen 0w 2

Total (46.1 overs) 135 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-16 Thirimanne, 2-16 Mendis, 3-25 Perera, 4-81 Mathews, 5-81 Chandimal, 6-105 Dickwella, 7-126 Shanaka, 8-126 Perera, 9-130 Embuldeniya, 10-135 De Silva Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Stuart Broad 9 3 20 3 2.22 Sam Curran 4 2 8 0 2.00 Mark Wood 6 1 21 0 3.50 Dom Bess 10.1 3 30 5 2.95 Jack Leach 17 2 55 1 3.24 1nb

England 1st innings: Zak Crawley c Wanindu Hasaranga b Lasith Embuldeniya 9 Dominic Sibley c Lahiru Thirimanne b Lasith Embuldeniya 4 Jonny Bairstow c Kusal Mendis b Lasith Embuldeniya 47 Joe Root c Lasith Embuldeniya b Dilruwan Perera 228 Dan Lawrence c Kusal Mendis b Dilruwan Perera 73 Jos Buttler c Niroshan Dickwella b Asitha Fernando 30 Sam Curran b Asitha Fernando 0 Dom Bess Run Out (Sub) 0 Jack Leach lbw Dilruwan Perera 4 Mark Wood c Niroshan Dickwella b Dilruwan Perera 2 Stuart Broad Not Out 11

Extras 7b 0lb 6nb 0pen 0w 13

Total (117.1 overs) 421 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-10 Sibley, 2-17 Crawley, 3-131 Bairstow, 4-304 Lawrence, 5-372 Buttler, 6-372 Curran, 7-382 Bess, 8-398 Leach, 9-406 Wood, 10-421 Root Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Lasith Embuldeniya 45 4 176 3 3.91 2nb Asitha Fernando 14 1 44 2 3.14 Wanindu Hasaranga 15 1 63 0 4.20 2nb Dilruwan Perera 36.1 2 109 4 3.01 2nb Dasun Shanaka 7 1 22 0 3.14

Sri Lanka 2nd innings: Kusal Perera c Jack Leach b Sam Curran 62 Lahiru Thirimanne c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 111 Kusal Mendis c Jos Buttler b Jack Leach 15 Lasith Embuldeniya c Dominic Sibley b Dom Bess 0 Angelo Mathews c Joe Root b Jack Leach 71 Dinesh Chandimal c Joe Root b Dom Bess 20 Niroshan Dickwella c Jos Buttler b Dom Bess 29 Dasun Shanaka b Jack Leach 4 Wanindu Hasaranga c Joe Root b Jack Leach 12 Dilruwan Perera st Jos Buttler b Jack Leach 24 Asitha Fernando Not Out 0

Extras 7b 1lb 3nb 0pen 0w 11

Total (136.5 overs) 359 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-101 Perera, 2-155 Mendis, 3-158 Embuldeniya, 4-210 Thirimanne, 5-243 Chandimal, 6-291 Dickwella, 7-296 Shanaka, 8-314 De Silva, 9-352 Perera, 10-359 Mathews Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Stuart Broad 17 11 14 0 0.82 Sam Curran 11 1 37 2 3.36 1nb Dom Bess 33 4 100 3 3.03 Mark Wood 21 5 49 0 2.33 Jack Leach 41.5 6 122 5 2.92 1nb Joe Root 11 1 19 0 1.73 Dan Lawrence 2 0 10 0 5.00 1nb

England 2nd innings: Zak Crawley c Kusal Mendis b Lasith Embuldeniya 8 Dominic Sibley b Lasith Embuldeniya 2 Jonny Bairstow Not Out 35 Joe Root Run Out Niroshan Dickwella 1 Dan Lawrence Not Out 21

Extras 4b 5lb 0nb 0pen 0w 9

Total (24.2 overs) 76-3

Fall of Wickets : 1-3 Sibley, 2-12 Crawley, 3-14 Root Did Not Bat : Buttler, Curran, Bess, Leach, Wood, Broad Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Lasith Embuldeniya 12 3 29 2 2.42 Dilruwan Perera 11.2 2 34 0 3.00 Wanindu Hasaranga 1 0 4 0 4.00

Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge Video Lyndon Hannibal Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2021 1:14:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/sl-vs-eng-test-1-day-5-england-beats-sri-lanka-by-7-wickets-in-1st-test/article33599208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY