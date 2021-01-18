SL vs ENG, Test 1, Day 5 | England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test

Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence held their nerve in a 52-run unbroken stand to guide England to a seven-wicket win on January 18 on the fifth and final morning of the series-opening Test against Sri Lanka.

England ensured it didn’t have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.

England had slumped to 14-3 late on the fourth evening before Bairstow and Lawrence combined to usher the tourists to 76-3.

Bairstow remained unbeaten on 35 off 65 balls and Lawrence, who hit a gritty half century in the first innings, finished 21 not out.

Sri Lanka had a chance of a breakthrough after England resumed on 38-3. Bairstow may have been out lbw off Dilruwarn Perera’s off-spin in the third over, but stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal didn’t go for the television referral.

Bairstow eventually sealed the victory with a boundary when he swept Perera to square leg.

Sri Lanka was rattled for 135 in its first innings but rallied with a 359-run effort in the second innings after England had responded with 421, a hefty lead of 286 runs.

The second Test of the two-match series will also be played at Galle, starting January 22.

England swept the series 3-0 when it last toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

Scoreboard:

Sri Lanka 1st innings: Lahiru Thirimanne c Jonny Bairstow b Stuart Broad 4 Kusal Perera c Joe Root b Dom Bess 20 Kusal Mendis c Jos Buttler b Stuart Broad 0 Angelo Mathews c Joe Root b Stuart Broad 27 Dinesh Chandimal c Sam Curran b Jack Leach 28 Niroshan Dickwella c Dominic Sibley b Dom Bess 12 Dasun Shanaka c Jos Buttler b Dom Bess 23 Wanindu Hasaranga b Dom Bess 19 Dilruwan Perera b Dom Bess 0 Lasith Embuldeniya Run Out Jack Leach 0 Asitha Fernando Not Out 0

Extras 0b 1lb 1nb 0pen 0w 2

Total (46.1 overs) 135 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-16 Thirimanne, 2-16 Mendis, 3-25 Perera, 4-81 Mathews, 5-81 Chandimal, 6-105 Dickwella, 7-126 Shanaka, 8-126 Perera, 9-130 Embuldeniya, 10-135 De Silva Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Stuart Broad 9 3 20 3 2.22 Sam Curran 4 2 8 0 2.00 Mark Wood 6 1 21 0 3.50 Dom Bess 10.1 3 30 5 2.95 Jack Leach 17 2 55 1 3.24 1nb

England 1st innings: Zak Crawley c Wanindu Hasaranga b Lasith Embuldeniya 9 Dominic Sibley c Lahiru Thirimanne b Lasith Embuldeniya 4 Jonny Bairstow c Kusal Mendis b Lasith Embuldeniya 47 Joe Root c Lasith Embuldeniya b Dilruwan Perera 228 Dan Lawrence c Kusal Mendis b Dilruwan Perera 73 Jos Buttler c Niroshan Dickwella b Asitha Fernando 30 Sam Curran b Asitha Fernando 0 Dom Bess Run Out (Sub) 0 Jack Leach lbw Dilruwan Perera 4 Mark Wood c Niroshan Dickwella b Dilruwan Perera 2 Stuart Broad Not Out 11

Extras 7b 0lb 6nb 0pen 0w 13

Total (117.1 overs) 421 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-10 Sibley, 2-17 Crawley, 3-131 Bairstow, 4-304 Lawrence, 5-372 Buttler, 6-372 Curran, 7-382 Bess, 8-398 Leach, 9-406 Wood, 10-421 Root Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Lasith Embuldeniya 45 4 176 3 3.91 2nb Asitha Fernando 14 1 44 2 3.14 Wanindu Hasaranga 15 1 63 0 4.20 2nb Dilruwan Perera 36.1 2 109 4 3.01 2nb Dasun Shanaka 7 1 22 0 3.14

Sri Lanka 2nd innings: Kusal Perera c Jack Leach b Sam Curran 62 Lahiru Thirimanne c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 111 Kusal Mendis c Jos Buttler b Jack Leach 15 Lasith Embuldeniya c Dominic Sibley b Dom Bess 0 Angelo Mathews c Joe Root b Jack Leach 71 Dinesh Chandimal c Joe Root b Dom Bess 20 Niroshan Dickwella c Jos Buttler b Dom Bess 29 Dasun Shanaka b Jack Leach 4 Wanindu Hasaranga c Joe Root b Jack Leach 12 Dilruwan Perera st Jos Buttler b Jack Leach 24 Asitha Fernando Not Out 0

Extras 7b 1lb 3nb 0pen 0w 11

Total (136.5 overs) 359 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-101 Perera, 2-155 Mendis, 3-158 Embuldeniya, 4-210 Thirimanne, 5-243 Chandimal, 6-291 Dickwella, 7-296 Shanaka, 8-314 De Silva, 9-352 Perera, 10-359 Mathews Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Stuart Broad 17 11 14 0 0.82 Sam Curran 11 1 37 2 3.36 1nb Dom Bess 33 4 100 3 3.03 Mark Wood 21 5 49 0 2.33 Jack Leach 41.5 6 122 5 2.92 1nb Joe Root 11 1 19 0 1.73 Dan Lawrence 2 0 10 0 5.00 1nb

England 2nd innings: Zak Crawley c Kusal Mendis b Lasith Embuldeniya 8 Dominic Sibley b Lasith Embuldeniya 2 Jonny Bairstow Not Out 35 Joe Root Run Out Niroshan Dickwella 1 Dan Lawrence Not Out 21

Extras 4b 5lb 0nb 0pen 0w 9

Total (24.2 overs) 76-3

Fall of Wickets : 1-3 Sibley, 2-12 Crawley, 3-14 Root Did Not Bat : Buttler, Curran, Bess, Leach, Wood, Broad Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Lasith Embuldeniya 12 3 29 2 2.42 Dilruwan Perera 11.2 2 34 0 3.00 Wanindu Hasaranga 1 0 4 0 4.00

Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge Video Lyndon Hannibal Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle