Six feet nine inches tall, net bowler Nishanth Saranu stands out in Pakistan training session

September 28, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

With Pakistan to stay in the city for almost two weeks, Nishanth will get multiple opportunities to bowl and he is hoping for a brighter future.

PTI

Nishanth Saranu during the first training session of the Pakistan national cricket team, in Hyderabad on September 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hyderabad U-19 pacer Nishanth Saranu, who stands at six feet nine inches, attracted a lot of attention in Pakistan's opening net session ahead of the World Cup in Hyderabad on September 28.

Nishanth, who is in his second year of U-19 cricket, was among the host of net bowlers at Pakistan's team disposal after it turned up for training 12 hours after a high-profile arrival in the city.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up fixture in Hyderabad on Friday.

After Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi were done with their spells, Pakistan support staff including bowling coach Morne Morkel chose Nishanth from a clutch of net bowlers who were anxiously waiting for their turn. Bowling in the range of 140-150 kmph comes naturally to Pakistani bowlers including Rauf and Shaheen, therefore the young Hyderabad pacer was asked to ramp up his pace significantly.

In fact, that was the feedback they gave to all the pacers present in the nets.

Nishant bowled to tail-enders barring opener Fakhar Zaman who thought the kid could go places if he increased his pace to complement the bounce he generates, courtesy his tall frame.

"I currently can bowl up to 125-130 kmph. Morne (Morkel) sir asked me to increase my pace. He also inquired if I would be available to bowl at the nets of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants," said Nishanth, who idolises the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Morkel is also part of the support staff at LSG.

Nishanth is not new to bowling to international batters. Ahead of the India-New Zealand ODI, Nishanth was called for duty and later posted a picture with batter Glenn Phillips.

With Pakistan to stay in the city for almost two weeks, Nishanth will get multiple opportunities to bowl and he is hoping for a brighter future.

"My aim is to have a career in both white and red ball cricket. So, the immediate goal is to represent Hyderabad at the first-class level," he added.

