Siraj, Umran set to travel to Perth for T20 World Cup build-up

While the Indian cricket team is hoping for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to miraculously recover from his back injury in time for the T20 World Cup, India’s contingent is set to carry at least two additional pacers as a back-up bowler for Bumrah and net bowlers in the preparatory phase of the tournament.

The Hindu understands that Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will travel with the squad to Perth on October 6, where the Indian team will train for a week before travelling to Brisbane for its first warm-up match on October 17.

While announcing Siraj’s inclusion for the remaining two T20Is versus South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah on Friday said in a statement: “Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.”

It is understood that Bumrah has been diagnosed with a stress reaction. As reported by The Hindu on Thursday, the team management is uncertain of whether he can be stretched throughout the marquee event.

However, consensus seems to have developed over stretching the decision till the very last moment. It will be interesting to see if Bumrah is asked to board the flight for Perth on October 6 and continue his recovery in Australia or report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.