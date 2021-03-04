Cricket

Ind vs Eng fourth Test | Siraj delighted with Root ‘set-up’

Special one! Siraj is gung-ho after nailing Root.  

He may have been playing only his fifth Test, but with the rich experience at domestic and India-A level over the last five years, Mohammed Siraj has appeared a mature pacer ever since his debut in Australia.

This maturity — and no little skill — was amply evident on Thursday in the manner in which he dismissed Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Siraj enjoyed both wickets, especially that of the England captain. “I thought it was a nice set-up,” he said. “I had bowled away-going deliveries to Root in my previous over. When I was coming for the fresh over, I decided to try an incoming ball. It came out as I planned and I was able to hit Root’s pads. It gave me a lot of joy.”

Soon after lunch, Siraj broke the partnership between Ben Stokes and Bairstow by getting a quick delivery to move in a little bit and rap the latter’s pads.

“I had seen some of his videos and gathered that he is troubled by incoming balls. So when I got a chance to bowl to him after the interval, I decided to try that. The ball tailed in as planned and I had the wicket,” he said.

Besides earning the prized scalps, Siraj was also involved in a verbal duel with Stokes after a well-directed bouncer in the morning session.

The bouncer was followed by Stokes retorting with pleasantries, but Siraj tried his best to downplay the exchange:

“Stokes exchanged a few words with me but it happens on the ground. I told [Virat] Kohli and he took care of the issue.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 10:45:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/siraj-delighted-with-root-set-up/article33991080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY