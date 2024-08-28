Siddharth Desai and his art of left-arm spin bowling

Gujarat left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai, who says he prefers bowling from around the wicket to the right-handers, has an unusual run-up when doing it.

He begins from over the wicket, cuts through the umpire and the stumps, has a bit of a jump and bowls from closer to the return crease. For a left-arm spinner, his jump is exaggerated.

He had four wickets (all right-handers) bowling from around the wicket in his six-wicket haul (six for 61) versus TNCA President’s XI here on Wednesday.

Catch highlights from Siddharth M's spell against Gujarat in the ongoing Take Sports All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024-25. 💥



Speaking about his run-up, he said: “That (run-up) helps me to get into a better position at the time of jump and get side-on better. Because of that (getting as side-on as possible), I can use my body better. I can transfer my body weight better, so that I can get that nip (sharp lift) of the ball. I don’t use a lot of shoulder. I try and bowl from fingers and use my body weight.”

On a pitch that offers bounce, the “nip” he tries to get makes his bowling especially threatening.