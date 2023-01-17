'Sick' Dhull pulls out as Rahane-led Mumbai gear up for run-feast vs depleted Delhi

January 17, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - New Delhi

Yash Dhull's nightmarish Ranji Trophy season just got worse as the "sick" Delhi captain has been ruled out of their group B clash against arch-rivals Mumbai beginning here Tuesday.

With the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw licking their lips for a run feast, Mumbai will be keen to ensure at least a first innings lead to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

Delhi on the other hand are out of contention, and in Dhull's absence, vice-captain Himmat Singh will take over, while former skipper Nitish Rana has now been recalled in absence of possible options.

However it is not clear who will open the innings as both Anuj Rawat, also back in the playing XI, and Ayush Badoni, want to bat in middle order.

Delhi versus Mumbai contests are always one of the most high profile of the Ranji Trophy clashes.

But the Delhi team playing with its fifth-string bowling attack and literally no motivation after being knocked out at the group stage, start as underdogs against a Mumbai team headlined by the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane.

Dhull, who hasn't actually earned many friends in the Delhi dressing room during the season by not showing any inclination to bat in top three in conditions that aided seam and swing, would actually feel relieved that he doesn't have to play the game.

"With 189 runs in five games and repeatedly turning down requests from team management to open the innings, Dhull was on borrowed time as far as his place in playing XI is concerned," a senior DDCA official associated with team selection told PTI.

"It became easier that he fell sick. He is running temperature and that makes him unavailable. He didn't train for last two days." The official further said they had to recall Rana with no other option available.

Rahane doesn't want to take foot off pedal

While skipper Rahane knows that this will be one of the easiest of assignments, he does not want his team to get complacent as they still need to ensure at least a first innings lead from this game to stay in hunt for a quarter final berth.

"Any team can go through the phase that Delhi is going through. As an opponent we aren't taking them lightly," Rahane said after the net session on the eve of the game.

"Our focus is to play one game at a time. What's happened in the last five games is past. It's important to take the confidence from previous matches and come into that game," Rahane said, referring to his team's big win against Assam in the previous encounter.

The hallmark of this team is "experience" even though the core team is young and under-25.

"Players are very experienced. A few years back the team was extremely new. These guys have played for four five years and are aware how to play in fc cricket. Personally, I believe in backing each and every individual who are in the core group.

"The individuals are confident because the team is backing them. It is a good sign that guys are coming and scoring runs. Tournaments are won by collective contribution, not a single guy."

