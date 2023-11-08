ADVERTISEMENT

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

November 08, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Dubai

Among other Indian batters, Virat Kohli has risen to fourth place following his sensational run in the World Cup, while skipper Rohit Sharma is placed sixth; Jasprit Bumrah has risen three spots to eighth, while Mohammed Shami jumped seven spots to be placed tenth among the bowlers

PTI

Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill during a practice session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

India opener Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday grabbed the top positions in the batting and bowling charts respectively in the ICC ODI rankings.

While Gill replaced Pakistan skipper Babar Azam from the top of the batters' chart, Siraj displaced South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj in the bowlers' list.

Gill displaced Babar on the back of his solid start to India's campaign at the ongoing World Cup and in the process became just the fourth player from his country behind Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
World Cup 2023 | A relaxed Indian team trains at Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the Netherlands game

The right-hander has contributed scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa over the last week, and amassed a total of 219 runs from six innings at the ongoing tournament.

Babar has totalled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and dropped six rating points below Gill into second place as his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world came to an end.

Among other Indian batters, Virat Kohli has risen to fourth place following his sensational run in the World Cup, while skipper Rohit Sharma is placed sixth.

Kohli is currently India's highest run-scorer, amassing 543 in eighth innings at an average of 108.60, including two centuries and four fifties.

Kohli is one rating point ahead of third-placed Quinton de Kock of South Africa. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also rose 17 spots to be placed 18th in the rankings.

ALSO READ
"India's bowling attack has clearly been best": Ricky Ponting on pacers' performance in World Cup

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) also made good ground.

Meanwhile among bowlers, Siraj rose to the top spot with his impressive effort so far in the tournament.

Siraj has grabbed 10 wickets so far in eighth matches at an economy rate of 5.23 to displace Maharaj from the top.

Among other Indian bowlers, fellow Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has risen three spots to eighth, while Mohammed Shami jumped seven spots to be placed 10th on the chart.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also climbed three places to be placed fourth, while fellow tweaker Ravindra Jadeja has moved up eight rungs to the 19th spot.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is leading the all-rounders' chart, while Jadeja is the highest-ranked Indian at the 10th spot.

Jadeja is India's third-highest wicket-taker in the competition so far, scalping 14 wickets from eight matches at a good economy rate of 3.76, including a five-for. With the bat, he has piled up 111 runs in four innings at an average of 55.50.

Hardik Pandya, who will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in India's fourth match against Bangladesh, is down to 13th position.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US