Shubman Gill fined ₹12 lakh for slow over rate

March 28, 2024 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Chennai

PTI

Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill. File | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on March 27 fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined ₹12 lakhs," an IPL statement said.

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs in Chennai March 26.

Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Gill's Gujarat Titans won their opening match against Mumbai Indians by six runs.

