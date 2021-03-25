Shreyas Iyer out of ODI series against England

Ouch, that hurts! Shreyas Iyer injures his shoulder while fielding in the first ODI on Tuesday.

PUNE

25 March 2021 03:02 IST

Likely to miss significant portion of IPL

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ODI series and is a doubtful starter for the IPL after injuring his left shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England on Tuesday.

An India team spokesperson on Tuesday had revealed that Shreyas was diagnosed with partial dislocation and had gone for a scan. The Hindu understands that the scans have confirmed a labrum tear in his left shoulder.

A labral tear of the shoulder usually takes at least three months to heal. It is understood that the BCCI medical team has advised surgery for Shreyas. In that case, he is likely to miss the entire IPL which begins on April 9. It will be interesting to see if his franchise — Delhi Capitals — adheres to the rehab protocols or tries to convince him to delay the surgery in order to be available at least for the latter half.

Shreyas suffered the injury during the first ODI on Tuesday when he dived full length to his left to stop a full-blooded Jonny Bairstow drive. Having landed awkwardly on his shoulder, he was writhing in pain.

Rohit Sharma, who was hit on the elbow while batting, is understood to be ready to take the field for the second ODI on Friday.

England skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings are doubtful after sustaining injuries in the opener. Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger while Billings injured his collarbone while diving to stop a boundary.