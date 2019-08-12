Cricket

Shreyas hopes to cement place

Crucial knock: Shreyas Iyer combined with skipper Virat Kohli to lay the base for India’s victory.   | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS

Experience with India-A team comes in handy

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is hoping that his 71-run knock in the second ODI against the West Indies will help him keep a consistent place in the team, crediting his stint with the ‘A’ side for the impressive show.

Returning to the team after a year, Shreyas, who has a couple of fifties in five ODIs, produced a 68-ball 71 to play a crucial role in India’s win on Sunday.

Batting at number five, Shreyas added 125 runs with skipper Virat Kohli. At the post-match presentation, Kohli was all praise for Shreyas for keeping the pressure off him.

“I want to stay in the team for a while, the consistency is always important, I want to play well and contribute to the team,” said the 24-year-old, who didn’t get game time during the T20 series.

Shreyas, who scored two fifties for India-A on its tour of the West Indies last month, said familiarity with the conditions had given him confidence.

“It was a fruitful day. I played for India-A on these grounds, paced my innings well and think it went well,” said Shreyas.

Talking about his partnership with Kohli, he said: “I decided that I wouldn’t take any risks. Virat told me that we needed to build a partnership and take the innings deep. “We took the ones and twos, hit the boundaries when it came. We decided 250 was a good score, obviously we got 30 runs extra. He told me to bat at least until the 45th over, I am thankful for what I managed.”

