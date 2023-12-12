Shreyanka and Saika — from WPL stars to shining on the biggest stage

December 12, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - MUMBAI

They are the daughters of the Women’s Premier League — Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque. More of their tribe should do India proud in the years to come.

The two spinners showcased their skill at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night as they shared six wickets to stifle the England batting and put India on course for a face-saving win in the last game of the three-match T20I series.

But Shreyanka and Saika, who made their international debut in the series, as well as Amanjot Kaur, who first played for India early this year, showed the national squad was moving in the right direction. Shreyanka is only 21, while Amanjot is two years older.

Saika turned 28 a couple of months ago and she is the best example of what the WPL could do to a female cricketer. The left-arm spinner had been out of the Bengal team for three years, and if she hadn’t caught the WPL talent scout’s eyes in domestic matches on her return – coach Shibasagar Singh made her a much improved bowler after working on her action and speed – she may have struggled to break through.

The Mumbai Indians bowler was undoubtedly one of the breakout stars of the inaugural WPL and the Purple Cap sat on her head for a considerable time. The hair under her cap looks rather different now — she has dyed it blond — but her length and variations of speed remain as troublesome for the batters.

At the WPL, Shreyanka was one of the few bright spots for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which had a nightmare of a tournament despite shining brightest on the auction table. She impressed with her off-spin and her batting.

England coach Jon Lewis was profuse in his praise of her. “She is really smart,” said Lewis, who had a close look at her as the UP Warriorz coach at the WPL. “She uses angles, turns the ball. She fields well, moves well and can hold the bat.”

He wasn’t surprised by Saika’s inclusion in the Indian team after her WPL show. “She has great control,” he said.

If Saika and Shreyanka, along with the other bowlers, ensured India would not have too much to chase, the finishing touch was provided by Amanjot. Saika’s MI teammate hit Sophie Ecclestone, the World No. 1 bowler, for boundaries in the penultimate over.

The WPL may only be one-year-old, but its impact is already showing in Indian women’s cricket.

