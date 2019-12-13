Should bat better, in both innings we got a good start but then missed out in the middle, says Vijay Shankar

After a painful defeat, Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar implored his batting unit to put up a better show.

Speaking after the agonising loss, Vijay said, “We should look to bat better. In both innings we got a good start but then missed out in the middle. It is something we need to think about. It wasn’t an easy wicket to score runs. Both innings, we were grinding to get each and every run. We should just look to come out positively.”

This is TN’s third-straight defeat to Karanataka across the three formats this season but the skipper defended that there is no mental block that is holding his side back.

“If there were any mental blocks, we wouldn’t have made a match out of it. After we lost the 30 run lead (29 runs), the way we bowled and the way we came back was very good. We kept it tight, we kept taking wickets. It was just about couple of partnerships, they got it and we missed it. That changed the result of the game. But otherwise it was a good game to start off with. First game of the season, playing an high intensive game, was pretty good.”