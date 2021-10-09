Cricket

Shoaib Malik replaces injured Maqsood in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Shoaib Malik will make his sixth appearance at the Twenty20 World Cup. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will make his sixth appearance at the Twenty20 World Cup later this month after being recalled to the squad on Saturday to replace injured middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood.

Maqsood was ruled out of the showpiece tournament after suffering a lower back injury in a domestic match earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form," chief selector Mohammad Wasim said.

"We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport."

"...we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad."

Malik, 39, captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the title in 2009.

The all-rounder missed the 2010 World Cup in the West Indies but featured in the last three editions.

This was the fourth change to Pakistan's original squad, coming a day after they drafted in former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on Oct. 24 in Dubai.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

2nd T20: Indian batters flop as Australia win by 4 wickets to seal women's multi-format series

Indian Premier League 2021 Qualifier 1: Experienced Chennai holds edge over Delhi

Flower appointed Afghanistan's consultant for T20 World Cup

Had asked Maxwell if he wanted strike but he said 'you can finish it off': Bharat

IPL 2021 | ‘Russell may be back for play-offs’

Came up short setting a total, says Fleming

Sarfaraz in World Cup squad

Women’s 2nd T20 | India looks to fire on all cylinders

Last-ball six by K.S. Bharat gives Royal Challengers Bangalore 7-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians fail to qualify for play-offs despite win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pulling out of Pakistan tour was disappointing for everyone involved, says Martin Guptill

PCB can collapse if India wants as ICC is getting 90% of its funds from there: Ramiz Raja

Jemimah thanks The Hundred for her comeback

Meet Anuradha Doddaballapur, a cardiovascular scientist from Bengaluru and Germany’s cricket captain

IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders virtually seal last play-off berth with win over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians need miracle

IPL 2021 | We cannot take our foot off the pedal, says Rabada ahead of DC vs RCB clash

Stokes has second operation on finger, big doubt for Ashes

AUS-W vs IND-W | Jemimah smashes 49 before first India-Australia WT20I abandoned due to rain

IPL 2021 | Still uncertain whether I will be playing next year, depends on retention policy, says Dhoni

‘Bubble’ fatigue, mental health of players at World Cup on ICC radar

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 6:13:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/shoaib-malik-replaces-injured-maqsood-in-pakistan-t20-world-cup-squad/article36914864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY