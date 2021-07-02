Shikha Pandey all praise for Taniya Bhatia

Taniya Bhatia... impressive.

02 July 2021 22:35 IST

The seamer says she’s a huge fan of the wicketkeeper

Taniya Bhatia has been one of the few bright spots on the Indian women’s tour of England. The young wicketkeeper’s gutsy batting helped India save the one-off Test and she has been a delight to watch behind the stumps.

Seamer Shikha Pandey on Friday said she’s a huge fan of Taniya and praised her for standing up to the wicket even to bowlers of her ilk.

“The way she stood up to the stumps, even with the new ball, is amazing,” she said at a virtual press conference. “She is doing a great job for us.”

Advertising

Advertising

Looking ahead to the final ODI, with India trailing 0-2 in the three-match series, Shikha said the team would depend on its strengths.

“When we play to our strength and have a good day, we know we can beat any team in the world,” she said. “We are looking forward to the game and not thinking too much about what has happened.”

India had to pay the price for its poor run-rate in both the matches. “That is not an alien concept to us, we speak about it,” she said. “It is something we are working on, in the games ahead we will have a positive attitude.”

About her own performance, she said that she had got her rhythm back in the last game. “I will go ahead and follow the basics,” she said. “I will also try to contribute with the bat.”