IPL 2021 | Prithvi Shaw sizzles with the sidearm as well

‘I feel all the batsmen were quite happy to see me bowling at them’

After working with coaches Prashant Shetty and Pravin Amre on playing close to the body — a technical flaw that haunted him during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the following tour of Australia — Prithvi Shaw amassed a whopping 827 runs while leading Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in February.

But contrary to the run-feast in the matches, Shaw hardly batted in the nets during the domestic one-day championship. Instead, he kept on bowling with a sidearm — the scoop that is used for offering throwdowns to batsmen in the nets — in every practice session.

“Everyone needed me doing the sidearm thing. I am very good at it. I feel all the batsmen were quite happy to see me bowling at them for hours together. It was a good tournament for us and an amazing achievement for everyone,” Shaw said.

Impressive as an opener

More than his skills with the sidearm, Shaw has impressed one and all in his new avatar as an opener. The initial phase of IPL 2021 has given a glimpse that he is ready to translate his domestic form into the league.

“After coming back from Australia, I was a bit worried about my batting. But I worked hard and doing well in Vijay Hazare (made me confident). I didn’t have too much practice before the IPL but I managed well,” Shaw said and added he was making the most of the practice sessions with “Ricky sir” (head coach) and “Pravin sir” (assistant coach Amre).

If Shaw continues to sizzle with the willow, don’t be surprised if Delhi Capitals batsmen force him to use the sidearm during the nets.