Shaw out of India-A’s NZ tour

Prithvi Shaw.

Had hurt his shoulder in the Ranji match against Karnataka

Prithvi Shaw has been all but ruled out of the limited-over leg of India-A’s tour of New Zealand after hurting his shoulder in the field during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy loss against Karnataka last week.

A BCCI statement on Tuesday ruled Shaw out of the two warm-up games, scheduled for January 15 and 17 before the three unofficial ODI series that starts on January 21.

“Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on day one (January 3, 2020) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka,” stated Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary.

Under rehab

“Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India-A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand.

“A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage.”

However, it was confirmed to The Hindu that Shaw has been ruled out of the limited-over leg for sure and will not travel with the India-A squad to Christchurch on January 11.

The BCCI medical panel is hoping for Shaw to recover just in time for the two four-day games against New Zealand A, starting January 29. His replacement is yet to be announced.

