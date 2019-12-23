Shaw in India-A squad

The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the ‘A’ squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Shaw has been in good touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban last month. The youngster made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda.

Selection committee chairman M.S.K. Prasad said the idea was to give Shaw as much “game time as possible”.

Hanuma Vihari will be captain for the First Class games and Shubman Gill in the 50-over format.

Test specialists like R. Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will also get match time in New Zealand ahead of the two-Test series, beginning in Wellington on February 21.

“As we have set the system, Rahane, Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal will play the second ‘A’ game,” said Prasad.

The India-A squads:

For two tour matches and three one-day games: Shubman Gill (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohd. Siraj.

For first four-day game: Hanuma Vihari (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, K.S. Bharat (wk), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, and Ishan Kishan.

For second four-day game: Hanuma Vihari (Capt.) Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), K.S. Bharat (wk), Shivam Dube, R. Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, and Ishan Porel.

The schedule:

Tour games: Jan. 17 & 19, Lincoln.

One-dayers: Jan. 22 (Lincoln), Jan. 24 & 26 (Christchurch).

Four-day matches: Jan. 30-Feb. 2 (Christchurch) and Feb. 7 to 10 (Lincoln).