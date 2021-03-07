Shastri pat for match-winner Pant

Praises Washington’s temperament, says Axar is a seasoned campaigner

Having dealt with the fame of being an international cricket sensation in his early 20s, Ravi Shastri felt he could relate better with the youngsters.

“When I was 21, I had similar success. I had overseas hundreds, so I can relate to what these guys have done. I think one quality that comes is you can never mistake the exuberance of youth,” Shastri said.

“When you are young, you don’t carry baggage, you are fearless. It’s only when the baggage comes and you become a known entity and pressures from the outside comes in that you've to perform all the time and that's when life starts.”

Here’s Shastri’s take on the youngsters who stood out during the Test series against England.

Rishabh Pant

After the IPL he came with a lot of baggage and it showed in his size. And he had to lose that baggage, which he did. The results are not just for him to see, they are for the world to see.

There is no greater sight in cricket when you have a naturally brilliant match-winner of his ability playing to potential. I think in the last two months what he has done, to win matches for India, there will be players who won’t do it in a lifetime and wouldn’t have done it in a lifetime.

Washington Sundar

He has unbelievable composure and temperament. He was an opening batsman in under-19, but to see that kind of body language, unfazed by the best bowlers in the world in the toughest situations in Brisbane, Chennai and Ahmedabad was unreal. This was an even better innings than the one in Brisbane.

Axar Patel

Seasoned campaigner. I won’t call him a youngster. He has been around with the Indian team for years. He has been very unlucky with injuries. A lot of players have got opportunities because of his injuries. Try and think of India playing in India without Jadeja, arguably the best all-rounder in the world. He doesn’t play and someone else grabs the opportunity. So when he comes in and the three play together, it’ll be some fun, especially in India .