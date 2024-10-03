ADVERTISEMENT

Shardul Thakur discharged from hospital

Updated - October 03, 2024 10:24 am IST - Lucknow:

He may join the Mumbai team towards the end of the third day’s play against the Rest of India in the ongoing Irani Cup in Lucknow.

Amol Karhadkar

Shardul Thakur in action. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Shardul Thakur is unlikely to take the field in Rest of India’s first innings after being hospitalised on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) due to a viral infection he has developed during the ongoing Irani Cup game here. 

Mumbai team manager Bhushan Patil confirmed to The Hindu that Thakur was discharged from the hospital around the time Mohit Avasthi and debutant Juned Khan started sharing the new ball on the third day of the game. 

Thakur, running a mild fever, was saved for No. 10 batting slot on Tuesday but after Avasthi couldn’t bat time, Thakur joined Sarfaraz Khan and helped the prolific batter cross a historic double hundred. 

During the innings in hot and humid conditions, Thakur’s condition worsened and he had to be hospitalised soon after stumps while the rest of his teammates headed back to the hotel. 

Sources said the blood samples that were collected revealed no major ailment and Thakur may join the team in the dressing room towards the end of the third day’s play.

