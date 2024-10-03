GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shardul Thakur discharged from hospital

He may join the Mumbai team towards the end of the third day’s play against the Rest of India in the ongoing Irani Cup in Lucknow.

Updated - October 03, 2024 10:24 am IST - Lucknow:

Amol Karhadkar
Shardul Thakur in action. File photo

Shardul Thakur in action. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Shardul Thakur is unlikely to take the field in Rest of India’s first innings after being hospitalised on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) due to a viral infection he has developed during the ongoing Irani Cup game here. 

Mumbai team manager Bhushan Patil confirmed to The Hindu that Thakur was discharged from the hospital around the time Mohit Avasthi and debutant Juned Khan started sharing the new ball on the third day of the game. 

Thakur, running a mild fever, was saved for No. 10 batting slot on Tuesday but after Avasthi couldn’t bat time, Thakur joined Sarfaraz Khan and helped the prolific batter cross a historic double hundred. 

During the innings in hot and humid conditions, Thakur’s condition worsened and he had to be hospitalised soon after stumps while the rest of his teammates headed back to the hotel. 

Sources said the blood samples that were collected revealed no major ailment and Thakur may join the team in the dressing room towards the end of the third day’s play.

Published - October 03, 2024 10:23 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.