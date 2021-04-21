Shanto hits maiden ton

Tamim makes 90; visitors 302 for two

Bangladesh batsman Najmul Shanto posted his first Test hundred on Wednesday and helped his team reach 302 for two at stumps on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Shanto finished the day unbeaten at 126 (288b, 14x4, 1x6) after Bangladesh elected to bat first at the Pallekele International Stadium. He and captain Mominul Haque (64) added 150 in the unbroken third-wicket partnership.

Tamim Iqbal gave Bangladesh the early advantage as he attacked from the start. He hit 90 off 101 balls.

The scores:

Bangladesh 302/2 in 90 overs (Tamim Iqbal 90, Najmul Shanto 126 batting, Mominul Haque 64 batting) vs Sri Lanka; Toss: Bangladesh.