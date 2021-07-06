Shantha Rangaswamy suggests domestic pink-ball event before Australian challenge

New Delhi

06 July 2021 02:46 IST

BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy has written to her colleagues, including the office-bearers, suggesting the “dire” need to organise a domestic pink ball competition before the historic women's day-night Test in Australia from September 30.

“Since 2018, our women’s team had virtually not played even red-ball cricket and playing under lights at the WACA in Perth will be a tougher task. They need to play under lights with the pink ball before they embark on the tour of Australia.” She suggested two-day games involving four teams to prepare for the challenge Down Under. India plays three ODIs starting September 19 before the day-night Test and there will also be a 14-day quarantine. PTI

