Former Indian captain Shantha Rangaswamy lauds Jay Shah after BCCI increases pension of former players

Shantha Rangaswamy lauded Jay Shah for increasing the pension of former Test and first-class players along with retired umpires

Shantha Rangaswamy lauded Jay Shah for increasing the pension of former Test and first-class players along with retired umpires

Former India captain and BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy on June 15 lauded the cricket board and its secretary Jay Shah for increasing the pension of former Test and first-class players along with retired umpires.

BCCI has doubled the pension of former first-class and Test cricketers with those earning ₹15,000 going up to ₹30,000 and those with ₹37,500 being upgraded to ₹60,000 bracket. Those who received ₹50,000 will get ₹70,000 from now on.

"I thank the BCCI, especially secretary Jay Shah, for taking this huge step. It has happened because of his single handed efforts towards taking care of the former players. This will benefit former players a lot. I would also like to congratulate him on a hugely successful IPL media rights auction," Rangaswamy said.

The IPL media rights for 2023-2027 cycle were sold on Tuesday for a record Rs 48,390 crore.

Rangaswamy is an ICA representative on the BCCI Apex Council.