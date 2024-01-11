GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shane Bond: Siraj is awesome; good to see emergence of Afridi, Madushanka, Coetzee

Shane Bond’s association with the IPL goes back to 2010, when he played for Kolkata Knight Riders

January 11, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - CAPE TOWN

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Shane Bond is looking forward to working with the bowlers at Rajasthan Royals. File

Shane Bond is looking forward to working with the bowlers at Rajasthan Royals. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shane Bond’s career was plagued by injuries, but when he bowled, it was a thrilling sight to behold. One of the fastest bowlers of all time, he is now enjoying his role as a coach.

After a long stint with Mumbai Indians, the New Zealander has joined Rajasthan Royals as its bowling coach for the new IPL season. But, before that he has another assignment – as the coach of Paarl Royals at the SA20, South Africa’s franchise-based league.

“I am really excited we could play in front of a crowd of 25,000, or 10,000 at home,” Bond told The Hindu. “And we have got a good squad.”

He is looking forward to working with the bowlers at Rajasthan Royals. “It is a chance for me to work with Adam Zampa, R. Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan,” he said. “We have a good team and I don’t mind wearing pink; I quite like it as a colour in terms of fashion sense.”

His association with the IPL goes back to 2010, when he played for Kolkata Knight Riders. “Eden Gardens was a spectacular ground to play at, super noisy, and I made a lot of friends,” he said. “It was a great experience for me playing alongside Chris Gales, Saurav Ganguly, Dave Hussey and Ajit Agarkar, who is now the chairman of selectors for India.”

As a coach with Mumbai Indians, he said it was nice working with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav when they were young. “It felt nice seeing them develop into international players and then world-class players; it has been fun to be a small part of that as well,” he said. “My nine years at Mumbai was a fantastic time.”

The IPL has helped India unearth several pacers over the years, and Bond is impressed with the way Mohammed Siraj is bowling now. “He is awesome at the moment,” he said. “You have got a guy like Mohammed Shami out injured, but the others can come in and fill the stocks and you can rotate those bowlers around and still have success.”

He is glad to see young pacers emerging from across the world. “You are seeing guys like Shaheen Afridi emerge, but you forget how young he is,” Bond said. “He has had some injury problems, and you forget he is 23 years of age, and the expectation on the young guy has been massive. We also saw the emergence of a lot of young, good fast bowlers at the World Cup, like Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee.”

Related Topics

cricket / sport / Indian Premier League

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.