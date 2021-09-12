Shamsi, Markram and de Kock star for SA

COLOMBO

12 September 2021 23:06 IST

Visitors take an unbeatable 2-0 lead

Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram took three wickets each as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 103 in the second T20I on Sunday.

Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 58 (48b, 7x4) to take the visitors home in the 15th over.

The win gave it a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Advertising

Advertising

The scores: Sri Lanka 103 in 18.1 overs (Kusal Perera 30, Bjorn Fortuin 2/12, Aiden Markram 3/21, Tabraiz Shamsi 3/20) lost to South Africa 105/1 in 14.1 overs (Quinton de Kock 58 n.o.).