Shami ruled out of Tests series against South Africa, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODI series

December 16, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Mumbai

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was on Saturday, December 16, 2023, ruled out of the two-match Test series against South Africa, the BCCI announced.

Shami was included in the Test squad subject to his fitness but he was not cleared by the board's medical team for the series.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was also withdrawn from the ODI squad.

"Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named (pacer) Akash Deep as his replacement," the BCCI statement read.

