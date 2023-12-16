GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shami ruled out of Tests series against South Africa, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODI series

Shami was earlier included in the Test squad subject to his fitness but he was not cleared by the board's medical team for the series.

December 16, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mohammed Shami. File photo

Mohammed Shami. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was on Saturday, December 16, 2023, ruled out of the two-match Test series against South Africa, the BCCI announced.

Shami was included in the Test squad subject to his fitness but he was not cleared by the board's medical team for the series.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was also withdrawn from the ODI squad.

"Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named (pacer) Akash Deep as his replacement," the BCCI statement read.

Related Topics

Test cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.