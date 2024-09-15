ADVERTISEMENT

Shami not to rush his Indian team comeback unless ‘100% fit’

Published - September 15, 2024 05:05 am IST - KOLKATA

Shami, who went through an Achilles tendon injury in February last, has started bowling again and is eager to return to action.

Y. B. Sarangi

India’s Mohammad Shami. File. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Pacer Mohammad Shami wants to be 100% sure about his fitness before making a comeback to the Indian team.

“I have been out of the team for a long time, working on my fitness. I don’t want to come back with any doubt in my mind. The stronger I become, the better for me. The chances of injury will be less. It’s important to be completely fit, then it does not matter whether I return against Bangladesh, New Zealand or Australia,” Shami told reporters here on Saturday.

“I have started bowling, but I do not want to have any doubt in my mind or any feeling of discomfort. Until I feel 100% fit and feel free from every aspect, I do not want (to return) no matter which format I play or which team I play against.

“Maybe I can play domestic cricket,” said Shami, who last played for the country in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19 last year.

