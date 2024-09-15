GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shami not to rush his Indian team comeback unless ‘100% fit’

Published - September 15, 2024 05:05 am IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi
India’s Mohammad Shami. File.

India’s Mohammad Shami. File. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Pacer Mohammad Shami wants to be 100% sure about his fitness before making a comeback to the Indian team.

Shami, who went through an Achilles tendon injury in February last, has started bowling again and is eager to return to action.

“I have been out of the team for a long time, working on my fitness. I don’t want to come back with any doubt in my mind. The stronger I become, the better for me. The chances of injury will be less. It’s important to be completely fit, then it does not matter whether I return against Bangladesh, New Zealand or Australia,” Shami told reporters here on Saturday.

“I have started bowling, but I do not want to have any doubt in my mind or any feeling of discomfort. Until I feel 100% fit and feel free from every aspect, I do not want (to return) no matter which format I play or which team I play against.

“Maybe I can play domestic cricket,” said Shami, who last played for the country in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19 last year.

