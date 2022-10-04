Missed flight costs West Indies' Hetmyer his place in T20 World Cup

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced by Shamarh Brooks in their squad for the T20 World Cup

Reuters
October 04, 2022 02:57 IST

West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced by Shamarh Brooks in their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia after he missed his rescheduled flight, the team said on Monday.

Hetmyer's original flight was postponed at his request due to family reasons, which meant he would have had to skip the first of two T20 warm-ups against Australia on Wednesday.

"It was made clear to him that if there were any further delays... we'd have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this ... global event," director Jimmy Adams said.

Brooks will fly out to Australia as soon as possible this week, Adams added.

West Indies play Australia on the Gold Coast on Wednesday and at the Gabba in Brisbane two days later. Their World Cup campaign begins against Scotland in Hobart on October 17.

