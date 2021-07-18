Shakib stars for Bangladesh after Taylor's bizarre dismissal

Harare

18 July 2021 22:52 IST

All-rounder Shakib al Hasan hit an unbeaten 96 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three wickets on Sunday after a thrilling run chase to take a winning 2-0 lead in a three one-day internationals series in Harare.

Zimbabwe made 240-9 off 50 overs, which included a bizarre end to the innings of captain Brendan Taylor, and Bangladesh reached 242-7 through a four from Shakib off the first ball of the final over.

Shakib was voted player of the match for an innings that began with Bangladesh 39-1 after the dismissal of captain Tamim Iqbal for 20 in the 10th over.

He faced 109 deliveries and struck eight fours.

"Today was the day I had to put my hands up and I am very happy," said Shakib, who took 2-42 before his innings.

"A lot of credit to Mohammad Saifuddin (28 not out), who showed great composure. The wicket was slower today than on Friday in the first match.

"If the bowlers were bowling straight into the wicket, you had to take chances, which is where we lost wickets."

Taylor was deemed to be out hit wicket for 46 during the 25th over after the intervention of the TV umpire, Langton Rusere.

The skipper attempted an upper cut against left-arm quick bowler Shoriful Islam, but failed to connect with the ball.

When the ball had passed him he swished his bat backwards in a 'shadow' shot and dislodged the off bail, triggering an appeal from a Bangladesh fielder -- even though the ball appeared to be dead.

South African umpire Marais Erasmus referred the incident to Rusere, who ruled Taylor out and the unhappy captain walked.

Taylor did not immediately comment on his dismissal, instead praising a "much improved performance" from his team after being all out for 121 on Friday and suffering a 155-run defeat.

"Bangladesh did not look like panicking and held their nerve. There are fine lines you talk about ... I hope the last game goes our way," he said.

Having won the toss, Zimbabwe began poorly, losing openers Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (1) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (13) cheaply.

Wesley Madhevere, who managed only nine as an opener on Friday, came in at number six and top scored with 56 before lofting a shot that Tamim caught after a spectacular dive.

Shoriful was the most successful of the bowlers taking 4-46 from his 10 overs.

The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.