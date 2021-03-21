Shakib slams Bangladesh Cricket Board

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has hit out at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for suggesting that he does not want to play the longest format of the game.

Shakib has clarified that he just doesn’t want to play the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as he wants to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) for preparing himself for this year’s T20 World Cup which will be played in India.

“These two Tests are our last matches in the World Test Championship so it is not as if we are going to play the final. We are at the bottom of the points table. I don’t think it makes much of a difference. The other major reason is that the World Cup T20 is in India later this year.

“It is a very important tournament where we have much to achieve. There isn’t much to achieve in these two Tests. I think it is a better option that I prepare myself for something bigger,” Shakib said.

“Those who keep saying that I don’t want to play Tests, I am sure they didn’t read my letter. I didn’t mention anywhere in my letter to the BCB that I don’t want to play Tests. I wrote that I want to play the IPL to prepare myself for the World Cup.”

Shakib also said that he clarified in his letter why he wants to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka and the reason was to prepare himself for this year’s T20 World Cup.

However, Akram Khan, BCB’s cricket operations chairman had said that Shakib doesn’t want to play the two Tests against Sri Lanka, to be held from April 21 to May 3.

“Akram Bhai, especially, has repeatedly said that I don’t want to play Tests. I think he said it again in an interview yesterday. I guess he never read the letter. People should have a clear idea that I wanted to play the IPL even if ODIs were scheduled during this time,” said Shakib.