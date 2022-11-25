Shakib returns as Bangladesh name squad for India ODIs

November 25, 2022 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - Dhaka

Shakib took a break from Bangladesh's last two ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe

AFP

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh celebrates the dismissal of Odean Smith of West Indies during the third and final T20 International match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan will return to the one-day fold for Bangladesh in the 16-man squad announced Thursday for next month's visit by India.

Shakib took a break from Bangladesh's last two ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe but led the national side for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Batsmen Najmul Hossain and Yasir Ali also returned to the one-day side, while batsman Mosaddek Hossain, spinner Taijul Islam and paceman Shoriful Islam have been left out.

India arrive in Bangladesh on December 1 for their first bilateral series there since 2015.

The first two ODIs will be held in Dhaka on December 4 and 7 while the third is at Chittagong on December 10, after which both sides will play two Tests.

Rain forced a draw in the only Test during India's last visit to Bangladesh, while the hosts won that year's ODI series 2-1.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain and Nurul Hasan.

