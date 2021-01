Shakib in Bangladesh’s preliminary squad

New innings: Shakib is back in national reckoning after serving a ban for not reporting corrupt approaches. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi

DHAKA

05 January 2021 04:08 IST

Mortaza left out of the 24-member ODI squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named Shakib Al Hasan in the preliminary squad for the Test and T20I series against the West Indies, marking the star all-rounder’s return to national reckoning after serving a ban for not reporting corrupt approaches.

The West Indies tour of Bangladesh begins with a One-Day International in Dhaka on January 20, followed by matches on Jan. 22 (Dhaka) and 25 (Chittagong).

The two Test matches will be played from Feb. 3 to 7 and Feb. 11 to 15 in Chittagong and Dhaka respectively.

The preliminary squads:

ODIs: Tamim Iqbal (Capt.), Momimul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain.

Tests: Momimul, Taskin, Tamim, Khaled, Shakib, Mahmud, Najmul, Mustafizur, Mushfiqur, Mehidy, Mithun, Taijul, Liton, Nurul, Yasir, Shadman Saif, Nayeem, Jayed, Ebadot.