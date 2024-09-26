Shakib Al Hasan retires from T20Is, says Kanpur Test against India could be his last

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday (September 26, 2024) announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect and also said that the second Test against India will be his last if his country's board does not give him a farewell match at home.

The 37-year-old great, who featured in 129 T20Is for Bangladesh will, however, continue to play in franchise leagues.

"I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully BCB will find some great players and we will perform well," said Shakib on the eve of the second and final Test against India here.

Shakib has played 69 Tests, scoring 4,453 runs and taking 242 wickets.

"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. They agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh.

"If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket," he added.

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League.

